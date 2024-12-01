Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Star Wars Jedi Padawan Gungi Lightsaber

Connect to the Elemental Nature of the Force with Disney as they have crafted a brand new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber from Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is an incredible way to step into the world of Star Wars and even bring it home. There are some things at this Disney Parks attraction that just can not be found anywhere else. One of which is their Legacy Lightsaber Collection, and a brand new one has arrived with Gungi, the young Wookiee Jedi who was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He was one of the Jedi younglings that Yoda helps as they search for their Kyber Crystal. Wookiees are rarely seen as Jedi, so Gungi surely stood out to fans, and he wields a green-bladed lightsaber crafted from wood native to Kashyyyk.

He would later reappear in Star Wars: The Bad Batch; as fans find out, he did survive the Jedi Purge and is reunited with his people on Kashyyyk. Now, collectors can own Gungi's lightsaber with this gorgeous Disney Parks replica that features his saber faithfully crafted in all of its elemental detail. From the ancient wood to the silvertone etchings, this lightsaber will connect any Wookie or Jedi to the more elemental side of the Force. The lightsaber hilt will come in its own hinged case and can be found at Walt Disney World and Disneyland right now, with some appearing at shopDisney for $159.99.

Gungi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"Describe what you see your Lightsaber to be…" For young Jedi Padawan Gungi the answer was clear: something that connected him to Elemental Nature. Gungi's Lightsaber, made from the brylark tree, is recreated here in stunning detail, from the look of ancient wood grain to the intricate silvertone etchings. Fit this collectible hilt with a Lightsaber blade (sold separately) and hear film-realistic sounds. When you're not wielding it against the forces of the dark side, you can store it in the special box featuring the Elemental Nature insignia. A symbol of the Wookiee's proud legacy, now you can now hold it as your own."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in green, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

