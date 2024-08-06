Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, star wars

Disney Unveils Exclusive Star Wars Sorcerer's Droid R6-D23 for D23

Disney is getting ready for D23 with some brand new Star Wars exclusives for the convention that will also be getting an online release

Article Summary Disney reveals exclusive Star Wars Sorcerer’s Droid R6-D23 for D23 convention and online release.

R6-D23 features Sorcerer Mickey’s hat, capturing Disney and Star Wars magic together.

Available only during D23 event from August 9-11, with limited quantities online starting August 12.

Other exclusives include Starspeeder 3000 and talking action figures of Sorcerer Droid and Captain Rex.

The Disney Parks exclusive Star Wars Droid Factory is an impressive collection of droids from the galaxy. This line can be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, as well as on shopDisney for the most part. These figures are a real treat, bringing iconic and more uncommon droids from around the Star Wars universe to fans with astromechs, protocol droids, and much more. Disney has even started to make some holiday-themed droids for Christmas and Halloween, like the recently revealed zombie R5 unit. However, the thing that is even better than the holiday exclusives is the convention exclusives, and Disney has a special one for D23 by introducing R6-D23!

This recent addition to the Star Wars Droid Factory lineup is an R6 droid unit that is adorned with a very special Disney accessory. Behold Sorcerer Mickey's hat has found a new home with his little guy and just in time for Disney's biggest event of the year. With Mickey Mouse-inspired deco and a removable Sorcerors Hat, this droid is ready for a new magical journey that captures the bond between Disney and Star Wars. This Disney Droid will be offered exclusively during D23 this weekend (August 9-11), in limited quantity, then arriving online with shopDisney on August 12.

D23 Exclusive – Star Wars Sorcerer's Droid R6-D23

"Taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 9, 10, and 11, 2024, this one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience first captured the hearts of Disney fans back in 2009 and has remained a favorite ever since, with this year's event being reimagined to be more expansive and immersive that ever before."

"Keep an eye out for other Star Wars must-haves such as the limited-edition Starspeeder 3000, a Star Tours vehicle replica complete with original attraction footage, and the Sorcerer Droid and Captain Rex Droid Talking Action Figures. Can't make it to the D23 Marketplace? Not to worry! Many of the products mentioned below (while supplies last) will be online Monday, August 12 at 8 AM PT on DisneyStore.com at DisneyStore.com/D23Event2024."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!