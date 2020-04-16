Aliens Ship USS Sulaco Gets a Large Scale Replica from HCG

The Aliens film series and the mythology they build are science fiction gold. From the settings, planets, people and even to the ships the bring this futuristic world to life. Each one has its part to play in this universe and one specific ship plays a pivotal role in the series. That Aliens ship is none other than the USS Sulaco, which is the United States Colonial Marines ship sent to investigate the loss communication on one of the space colonies. This leads right into the 1986 film Aliens and we all know how that ends. Hollywood Collectibles Group brings the USS Sulaco to life with an officially licensed large scale model replica. This replica is 44 inches long and features a highly intricate design and a massive amount of detail. This Aliens replica ship was recreated by Alien mythology experts and even unpublished behind the scenes photographs to give fans the most accurate replica on the market.

This is one replica that Aliens fan will not want to miss out on. The size of this bad boy is truly a sight to behold. The team at Hollywood Collectibles Group really put a lot of time and effort into this collectible that would be a grail for any dedicated fan. The USS Sulaco is set to sail between July and September 2020 and it is priced at $1,199. There are two different versions available with the standard of being limited to 500 pieces. There is a Hollywood Collectibles Group exclusive version that includes individually numbered themed metal plaques and that is only limited to 150. Pre-orders are already live and payment plans are available which you can find here.

"Aliens – USS Sulaco Large Scale Replica – HCG Exclusive.#Hol The USS Sulaco is a Conestoga Class Light Assault Starship, registration number 513792/CTA, manufactured by Lunnar-Welsun for the United Americas Allied Command (UAAC), and operated by the United States Colonial Marines. It was dispatched to LV-426 under the command of Lieutenant Gorman after contact was lost with the colony of Hadley's Hope…. We are very proud to present our Officially Licensed, large-scale model of The USS Sulaco! Presented for the first time in such a large-scale format, this intricately detailed model is a very impressive 44″ long, and is a companion piece to our popular USCSS Nostromo model!"

"With the input of Alien mythology experts and unpublished behind the scenes photographs, every inch of this incredible spaceship has been painstakingly recreated with meticulous attention to detail to make this the most accurate replica possible. The HCG Exclusive Edition also includes an individually numbered 6" x 4" themed metal plaque. This intricately detailed, Museum Quality piece is constructed from PU and mixed media and then hand painted to the finest detail with authentic weathering for added realism! It comes complete with a classic black display stand. A must have addition to any Aliens collection!"