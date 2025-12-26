Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Doctor Collector, Fallout

Doctor Collector Debuts New Fallout (TV) Wasteland Treasures Kit

Prepare for the new season of Fallout on Amazon Prime with the new Wasteland Treasures Kit collector set by Doctor Collector

Article Summary Doctor Collector unveils the Fallout Wasteland Treasures Kit inspired by the hit Amazon Prime TV series.

Collector set features artifacts tied to Cooper Howard, spanning pre-war and post-apocalyptic Fallout lore.

Includes exclusive items like a sheriff badge, NCR stamps, Pip-Boy sign, blueprints, and unique memorabilia.

Available for pre-order now for $65, shipping April 2026, bringing Fallout’s Wasteland to your collection.

The new and hit Amazon Prime TV series, Fallout, expands the iconic video game franchise into live-action, following multiple perspectives across the post-nuclear Wasteland. One of its standout figures is Cooper Howard, a pre-war Hollywood star turned Ghoul survivor. His story reflects the cost of immortality in a ruined world, and now, the collector can step into this irradiated world with the Wasteland Treasures Kit from Doctor Collector. Framed through the journey of Cooper Howard, this collector set bridges the world before the bombs and the harsh reality that followed.

Every item looks carefully salvaged from the ruins of civilization, designed to bring the history, factions, and dark humor of Fallout straight to your shelf. Doctor Collector filled out a Fallout-themed box with all sorts of goodies like Howard's sheriff badge, Brotherhood of Steel flag, Pip-Boy Metal sign, memorabilia, NCR artifacts, blueprints, a replica of the D Plan Bottle, and so much more. Bring home the highlight of the Wasteland to life with this fun new Collector Set from Doctor Collector that is already up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for $65 with an April 2026 release date.

Fallout – Wasteland Treasures Kit Collectible Set

"It's time to cross the Wasteland alongside Cooper Howard, "The Ghoul". Opening the Fallout – Wasteland Treasures Kit by Doctor Collector is like cracking open a long-forgotten safe in the middle of the desert and finding inside the greatest treasures from the Fallout universe, salvaged from before (and after) the bombs fell. A journey through the past and present of the world of Fallout, turned into a unique collectible set, ready to decorate your display shelf, your Vault, or that little corner of the Wasteland you call home.

This Fallout – Wasteland Treasures Kit Collectible Set includes:

Cooper Howard's Sheriff Badge

D Plan Bottle

Target & Companion Portrait

Ghoul Wanted Poster

Cooper Howard Press Kit Envelope

Hollywood Forever Visiting Card

"Feo, Fuerte y Formal" Pin Badge

NCR Postage Stamp

Shady Sands Postcard

Cooper Howard Postcard

Super Duper Mart Envelope

And More!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!