Doctor Doom Comes to Mondo with New Marvel Comics Vinyl Figure

Witness the power and fury of Doctor Doom as Mondo has unveiled their newest Marvel Soft Vinyl collectible figure

Article Summary Doctor Doom makes a grand entrance in Mondo's new 10" Marvel Soft Vinyl figure.

Includes swappable hands, Thanos Skull, and blaster for dynamic display options.

Pre-orders live for this $175 collectible, releasing October 2025.

Exciting Doctor Doom updates in Marvel Comics and MCU with Robert Downey Jr.

Doctor Doom is one of Marvel's most iconic villains who debuted in Fantastic Four #5 back in 1962. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Doom, or Victor Von Doom, is a brilliant but arrogant ruler of Latveria. After being scarred in a failed experiment, he wears an iron mask to hide his scars and vows revenge on his former friend, Reed Richards. Doom is an iconic villain who has been a hero and villain depending on the situation and is back in the spotlight. Doctor Doom is currently front and center in Marvel Comics as he rules over the planet with the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme.

However, that is not all, as he is making his grand Marvel Studios entrance with Avengers: Doomsday, being played by Robert Downey Jr., adding an interesting twist to the MCU. Mondo is preparing for Doomsday as they debut their new collectible Marvel Comics Soft Vinyl Doctor Doom figure. Standing 10" tall, this figure will have rotating arms and a head, along with a variety of themed accessories. This will consist of swappable hands, a Thanos Skull, and a blaster to change up his displayable options. It is One World Under Doom, as Mondo has this soft vinyl Marvel Comics figure priced at $175 with an October 2025 release date. Pre-orders are already live, and be on the lookout for other Soft Vinyl Marvel releases like the Juggernaut.

Mondo – Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our Marvel Soft Vinyl Line continues with a supervillain that really knows how to throw down the gauntlet.

Flush with the power of the Beyonders, the Doctor Doom Soft Vinyl Figure destroys worlds, debones Eternals and blasts lesser beings into oblivion!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Doctor Doom Figure

Thanos Skull

Blaster

Swappable Right Hands

Swappable Trigger Hand

