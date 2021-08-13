Doctor Doom Hungers Brains Not Power With New Gentle Giant Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is diving into the darker Marvel Comics multiverse as they reveal their newest collectible bust. Coming in at 7" tall, we return to Earth-2149, where Marvel Zombies reign supreme with their newest limited statue featuring Doctor Doom. Doctor Doom is craving some brains with this design from his eerie and terrifying decomposing body from torn flesh to missing fingers. The statue features Doctor Doom's classic Marvel Comics costume design with his green cloak with his metal body but is now covered in blood.

This statue is set as a New York Comic Con 2021 exclusive and will be only limited to 750 pieces. Marvel Zombies, Marvel Comics, and horror fans will get a kick out of this statue, making it a must own for many fans. With an upcoming Marvel Zombies episode coming to What If…?, I would not be surprised if we started to see some more Marvel Zombies collectibles. I know we have already started to see plenty of Zombie Captain America collectibles, so many more will arise soon. Priced at $120, the NYCC 2021 Marvel Zombies Doctor Doom Bust is set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found here, so be sure you get one before they sell out. BRAINS!

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. Release! Doom hungers! We all know Doctor Doom hungers for power, but on Earth-2149, he hungers for human flesh! Transformed into a zombie along with the rest of the superheroes and villains, his shambling corpse continues to exist inside his once-impenetrable armor. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this highly detailed bust depicts the undead Doom pontificating, and is limited to only 750 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."