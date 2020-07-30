Doctor Strange Faces the Endgame with Good Smile Company

Doctor Strange is back and ready to join the fight of their lives. Good Smile Company has added this wizard to its growing roster of Avengers: Endgame Nendoroid figures. This deluxe figure is packed with detail and accessories to change the way of the battle. Doctor Strange will get three face plates with a standard, gritted teeth, and the "this is the one" face. He will come with a nice set of magical attachments for his hands and swappable hands. Since this is a deluxe figure, Doctor Strange will also get a water column, reinforcement portal, and mini Wong accessories to bring the whole Endgame feeling home.

Good Smile Company is really going all out with its Endgame line. We have already seen so many heroes enter the fight, but it is nice they are giving fans more collectibles. Most companies haven't even finished the whole Endgame roster but Good Smile is keeping a steady stride which is very appreciated. The Avengers: Endgame Doctor Strange Deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $80.99. He is expected to join the fight in January 2021 and pre-orders are live and located here. Pre-orders for him will be open until September 23rd so make sure you get yours in. Don't forget to add more Nendoroid Avengers to your collection from Good Smile Company to recreate this iconic scene.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a Nendoroid of Doctor Strange! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a "1 out of 14,000,605 potential outcomes" expression and an expression with gritted teeth. Optional parts include magic circle effect parts that can be attached to both hands as well as several hand parts for recreating Endgame's battle scenes."

"The DX version also includes a water column part to recreate the scene when Doctor Strange held back the flood of water, a chibi miniature figure of wong as well as a special Nendoroid base to recreate the final battle scene of the movie. Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other MARVEL character Nendoroids!"