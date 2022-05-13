Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Comes to Hot Toys

The Multiverse of Madness is upon us, and Hot Toys is giving fans a front-row seat with their newest 1/6 scale figure. The Doctor is in as the hit toy company reveals their first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness figure. Standing at 12" tall, Doctor Strange features his appearance in his newest MCU film and has roughly 30 points of articulation. This figure is very magi-based compared to other Doctor Strange figures released by Hot Toys. For accessories, we will be getting the Book of Vishanti, handcuffs, Eye of Agamotto, two sling rings, and a display base. As for magic accessories, Hot Toys included nine with orange viper mystic arts, summoning magic, pair of mandalas of light, and summoning magic for his wrists. Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation will be removable as well with fabric elects for it and his costume as well as a display base to show the cloak in action.

As for spoilers, an extra head sculpt will be included, and Marvel fans who have watched the film will know what it is. This is one truly impressive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness figure extant Hot Toys has conjured up here. I would expect at least Scarlet Witch will also get one, but I would love America and Wong to join in. If Hot Toys is crazy enough, I would love to acquire the Illuminati in 1/6 scale form, and I think they would easily sell. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 1/6 scale figure is priced at $335 with a July – December 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live here with payment plans available.

"Dreams are windows into the lives of our Multiversal selves." – Doctor Strange. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to unlock the Multiverse in MCU and revealed more threats lurking through every dimension. The Master of Mystic Arts must journey into the unknown with mystical allies both old and new, and to confront variants of some familiar faces along the way. To expand on the Marvel collection, Hot Toys officially presents Doctor Strange as 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

"Faithfully crafted based on the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the movie, this figure features a newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture; an aesthetic recreation of the tunic outfit in layers, sculpted boots and arm wraps, a new Cloak of Levitation with blue patch; amazing accessories including The Book of Vishanti, a pair of handcuff, a number of mystic art effects, a dynamic figure base specially designed for the figure and the cape. Shortly after the movie released, Hot Toys team is excited to enrich the collector experience by adding a newly developed Doctor Strange head sculpt with a third eye on forehead as seen in the post-credit scenes. The new Doctor Strange figure is going to push your collection boundaries!"

The 1/6th scale Doctor Strange Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt of Doctor Strange with a third eye

– Movie-accurate facial features, wrinkles and skin texture

– Short hair sculpture

– Body with over 30 points of articulation

– Approximately 31 cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of firts

– One (1) pair of opened hands

– One (1) accessories holding right hand

– Five (5) mystic power-using hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

– One (1) red and blue colored cape (The Cloak of Levitation) adorned with intricate embroidery and special magnetic clip-on design

– One (1) navy-colored under-tunic

– One (1) multi-layered blue and navy-colored tunic

– Two (2) dark brown-colored cummerbund

– One (1) pair of arm wraps

– One (1) pair of dark blue-colored pants

– One (1) pair of black boots

Accessories:

– One (1) The Book of Vishanti

– One (1) pair of handcuffs

– One (1) amulet (The Eye of Agamotto)

– Two (2) sling rings

– Nine (9) pieces of mystic art effects including:

• One (1) pair of orange-colored viper mystic art effects

• One (1) strand of orange-colored mystic art effect

• One (1) pair of orange-colored mandalas of light

• Two (2) pairs of orange colored mandalas of light in different sizes (wearable on forearms)

– Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate