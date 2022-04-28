Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cosbaby's Revealed

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is only one week away, and Marvel fans are pumped. This film is going to break open realities and explore the endless possibilities that are within the multiverse. Hot Toys is also getting ready for the big event with the announcement of new Marvel Cinematic Universe Cosbaby's are on the way. Three new figure sets are on the way with Wong, Defender Strange, and a sweet Doctor Strange/ Scarlet Witch 2-pack. All the figures will feature a luminous effect giving life to all the spells they are casting. The Scarlet Witch 2-Pack is easily my favorite, and it will be fun to dimply them taking on the dangers of the Multiverse together. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find pre-orders through Hot Toys here as well as shopDisney here. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Cosbaby Bobble-Head. Soon we will be meeting Doctor Strange in his highly-anticipated sequel! With MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further ever before, Doctor Strange will join his old and new allies to confront a mysterious new adversary. Based on the upcoming Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a new Cosbaby series, captures the iconic appearances of the favorite characters, to prepare fans for the mind-bending journey."

"Features Doctor Strange & The Scarlet Witch Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set; Wong, and Defender Strange Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible measures approximately 9.5 – 12cm tall with bobble-head design and luminous reflective effect applied. The amazing Cosbaby series presents – Doctor Strange in the dark blue tunic and his red cloak & the Scarlet Witch wearing burgundy outfit with headpiece casting powerful spells; the returning Wong shows off a new set of costume prepares to fight in guarding pose; and Defender Strange with a classic slicked back hairstyle. Enter the new dimension with the latest Cosbaby series!"