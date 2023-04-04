Hasbro Reveals Jedi Academy Luke Skywalker Vintage Collection Figure Mando Mania has arrived and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way from Hasbro including some new action figures

A new week means new Star Wars collectibles are here as the Mando Mania event continues on. This week we are getting a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection reveal from Hasbro from The Book of Boba Fett. We are returning to Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy with this new release. Luke is ready to train Grogu in the ways of the force with this fantastic figure that gives off some nice Power of the Force vibes. From phot-real head sculpt tech and his all-black outfit to two different lightsaber accessories, this is a figure fans won't want to miss. Luke is also packaged in a window card back and will be getting the new up charged Star Wars: The Vintage Collection price of $16.99. Pre-orders will be arriving tomorrow at most online retailers like here at 1 PM EST tomorrow (4/5). Hopefully, more The Book of Boba Fett figures will arrive later for Mando Mania, preparing collectors for the Fall 2023 release of Jabba's Palace playset.

Your Jedi Training Awaits with Hasbro's Newest Figure

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY) figure."

"This Luke Skywalker action figure is inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+. Jedi Master Luke Skywalker helps Grogu hone his new skills and understand the ways of the Force. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired Lightsaber accessories. Available for pre-order 4/5 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."