Godzilla Minus One Minus Color Super7 Ultimates Figure Revealed

Super7 has put up for preorder a Godzilla Minus One Minus Color version of their Ultimates figure, available for one week only.

Article Summary Super7 unveils limited 1500-piece grayscale Godzilla Ultimates figure.

Godzilla Minus One film gets black and white re-release for one week.

Collector's figure based on 2023's Godzilla Minus One, authentically detailed.

Act fast – Greyscale Godzilla pre-order ends midnight PST, Thursday 2/1.

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color is in theaters now for one week only, and to help celebrate not only that, but the film itself in general, Super7 has revealed a variant for their Godzilla Ultimates figure from the film. This one is, of course, minus color, so in greyscale tones as far as the look of the figure goes. This piece is limited to only 1500 figures and is only available for preorder for one week, or sell out, whichever would come first. My guess is this goes very, very fast. You can preorder right here, it will run you $85. Check out a bunch of pictures of the figure below.

If You Are A Godzilla Fan, Go Right Now And Grab This

The King of the Monsters is back! As a special homage to the original 1954 Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One has a limited theatrical re-release in black and white, as Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. To celebrate, Super7 is offering a limited-edition Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color figure in grayscale! This pre-order is limited to 1,500 figures and is only available from Super7.com for one week to coincide with the movie's re-release, ending midnight PST on Thursday, 2/1, or while supplies last.

Based on the same 3D models used for the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One and approved by director Takashi Yamazaki for authenticity, this highly-articulated Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color figure measures over 8" tall and 14" long, features intricate sculpt and grayscale paint detailing, and comes with an interchangeable roaring head- all of which give it a visceral sense of power and danger! If you can overcome the undeniable urge to flee for safety, add the Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color figure to your kaiju collection!

I have every Godzilla Ultimates figure released so far, and I love them all. Hopefully, I am able to snag one of these, because I have to think this sells out really fast. You better go now.

