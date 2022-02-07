Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness S.H. Figuarts Revealed

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness is just around the corner, and that means some new collectibles are on the way. It looks like Tamashii Nations has revealed their newest Marvel Studios S.H. Figuarts figure as the doctor is in the building. Doctor Strange is showcased in his new costume as seen in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer and will feature a fabric cloak with built-in wire. This new S.H. Figuarts release will also have a new modulated body with a new height and articulation to capture those magical poses. It looks like some magical effects will also be included as well as alternate hands to prepare Doctor Strange for his newest adventure. Price at roughly $70, the S.H. Figuarts Doctor StrangeMultiverse of Madness figure is set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find more about him right here, and be sure to check out keep an eye out for more Multiverse reveals closer to the film's release.

"Scheduled to be released in May 2022! The new costume "Doctor Strange" has already appeared in SHFiguarts with a completely new modeling definitive specification with an expressive cloak! Thorough reproduction of "Doctor Strange" wearing a new design costume, even with delicate details. For the definitive edition, which is particular about size and movement."

"The cloak that can move freely with a built-in wire can reproduce the floating state with the separately sold "TAMASHII STAGE ACT HUMAN OID" by the first dedicated joint. You can express many scenes in the play in various ways. The newly modeled body not only has a new design, but also has a definitive version with a revised height and movable structure, allowing for various actions."