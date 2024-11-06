Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Donkey Kong, lego, Mario Kart

Donkey Kong Revs His Engine for Upcoming LEGO Mario Kart Set

LEGO Brings the legendary world of Nintendo to life with some brand new upcoming construction sets like Donkey Kong

Article Summary LEGO unveils exciting Donkey Kong Mario Kart set with 387 pieces and interactive features.

Join Donkey Kong in racing fun with a brick-built DK Jumbo and launchable red shell.

Enhance play with interactive features for Super Mario figs, adding sound and visual effects.

Set available January 1, 2025, for $34.99; more Mario Kart sets coming soon.

Get ready for a heavy hitter as LEGO is bringing another popular franchise to their brick world with Mario Kart. This popular racing game series was developed by Nintendo and featured characters from all over the Super Mario franchise, including Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. However, that is not all, as other heroes and villains are here to race with the shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalita, Toad, and heavy racers like Bowser and Donkey Kong. This ape is ready to knock Mario and the gang off course with a new set from LEGO that comes in at 387 pieces and build Donkey Kong and the DK Jumbo. The set has a brick-built Donkey Kong and will allow the player to get some target practice down by shooting a red shell at a target. Nintendo fans can enhance play with the interactive electronic Super Mario Bros. figures from the Starter Sets to add Donkey Kong game sound/visual effects as well as Mario Kart sounds to the set. DK is ready to race on January 1, 2025, for $34.99, and be on the lookout for more Mario Kart sets also coming soon.

Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo

"Join Donkey Kong for Mario Kart™ racing adventures with this Nintendo® collectible toy playset for kids (72033). A fantastic LEGO® Super Mario™ birthday gift idea for boys, girls and gamers aged 8 and up, the set features a brick-built DK Jumbo toy vehicle, Donkey Kong toy figure and a target, plus a Banana element with face decoration. Help Donkey Kong drive the DK Jumbo and hit the target by launching shells from the kart to knock the Banana off the top."

"Drive the DK Jumbo toy vehicle with aLEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (from sets 71439, 71440 or 71441 – sold separately) for interactive play, including Donkey Kong™ game sound/visual effects and Mario Kart sounds for race starting, honking, drifting and more."

