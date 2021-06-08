Eaglemoss Reveals New Marvel Vs Hero Collector Statues

Heroes and villains are battling it out as Eaglemoss reveals their newest Marvel Vs statue series. As part of their Hero Collectors collection, Eaglemoss has unveiled a new 1/16 scale statue that brings some iconic Marvel Comics heroes and villains to life. Each statue is released by itself and shows off each in a unique battle pose as they are ready to go head to head. Six characters are, while they can be mismatched, they do seem to be paired up together with Iron Man vs Captain America (Civil War), Loki vs Thor, and Spider-Man vs Green Goblin. Standing 6-8 inches tall, these Marvel Vs statues are highly sculpted, with each coming on a sculpted base with battle effect. Eaglemoss has priced each of these statues at $39.99, and pre-orders are already live and locate here.

"Hero Collector, designers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture, is setting the stage for an epic clash with its latest collection – Marvel VS, a new series of super statuettes starring the greatest heroes and villains of Marvel Comics! These richly detailed, hand-painted figurines capture the likenesses of Marvel's most iconic characters at 1:16 scale – roughly 6-8 inches tall. Each statuette is posed for battle atop a dramatic base of battlefield scenery, ready to take the fight to their greatest rivals – making this the perfect series for pairing off into dueling dioramas. The first wave in the Marvel VS Collection features:

Iron Man

Captain America

Spider-Man

Green Goblin

Thor

Loki

"Retailing at $39.95 each, this new line is set to hit stores in September 2021. It represents part of Hero Collector's concerted push into retail, with new products, new packaging, and new concepts designed to reach a larger mainstream audience. Fans and collectors should stay tuned for further details, including the reveal of more statuettes and props based on Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe!"