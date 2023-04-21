EFX Deploys The Armorer Helmet from Star Wars: The Mandalorian The mysterious Armorer from The Mandalorian is coming to life as EFX unveils their latest replica helmet at 1:1 scale sizing

The Mandalorian Season 3 has finally aired, and it was a fun and explosive season finale. However, if one person needs an apology from Star Wars fans, it is, The Armorer was labeled a Spy and a Traitor for over a week. We all will agree that her actions were very suspicious, and she did happen to leave just before an ambush. In the end thigh, The Armorer stood by her clan to take on the growing threat towards Mandalore. Star Wars fans can now bring home the helmet of this legendary forge worker with EFX and their latest replica. This replica is packed with weathering deco and skill to give The Mandalorian fans the highest level of authenticity and accuracy possible. Fans can expect a 1:1 scale prop, and Mandalorian fans can pre-order one today for a whopping $804 here.

Bring Home The Armorer's Helmet with EFX

"In the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, we were introduced to The Armorer, the individual who leads The Mandalorian warriors on the planet Nevarro. The Armorer creates and repairs the Beskar armor worn by the Mandalorians. One of the more recognizable pieces worn by The Armorer is her helmet."

"Sideshow and EFX are extremely proud to offer the first officially licensed prop replica of The Armorer Helmet! EFX continues to strive to bring you prop replicas of the highest level of authenticity and accuracy possible. This edition is no different, it utilizes parts cast from the same master patterns that created the screen-used prop. With an extensive study of the screen-used helmet and the assets supplied by Lucasfilm; the engineers, model-makers, and artists at EFX have made a faithful prop replica of this iconic helmet.

Sideshow and EFX are confident that this will be a proud addition to your Star Wars prop replica collection.

The Armorer Helmet Replica features: