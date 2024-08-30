Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys, spider-man, venom

Spider-Man and Venom Get New Marvel Statues from McFarlane Toys

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like new Marvel statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces new Spider-Man and Venom statues at Target Geek Out 2024 event.

Highly detailed 1:10 scale statues inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issues #68 and #316.

Signed Venom statue by Todd McFarlane, with non-autographed versions expected in the future.

Available for $29.99 (Spider-Man) and $39.99 (Venom), set for October 2024 release.

Todd McFarlane revolutionized the comic book industry with his comic book work, including his time with The Amazing Spider-Man in the late 1980s. His dynamic art style, characterized by exaggerated poses and highly detailed webs, has become iconic. He also co-created the legendary Venom, one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes. McFarlane Toys has been slowly bringing Todd McFarlane's art to life along with other legendary Marvel Comics moments with a new selection of statues. Deadpool, Iron Man, Captain America, multiple versions of Spider-Man, and even Wolverine have kicked off this line, and now two new designs have arrived as Target exclusives.

Releasing for the Target Geek Out event, Spider-Man and Venom are coming to life with these highly detailed 1:10 art-scale statues. Issues #68 and #316 of The Amazing Spider-Man have been faithfully recreated in great detail. Venom's statue will be autographed by the Toddfather himself, which means another non-autographed version should arrive in the future. The Target Geek Out 2024 event is live now, with Spidey at $29.99 and Venom at $39.99, and they are set for an October 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Marvel Comics Spider-Man and Venom Gold Label

"When the Kingpin of Crime looks to steal an ancient tablet, will Spider-Man be up to the task to stop him and his henchmen?"

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #68

1:10th Scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

"Venom's back and ready to tear Spider-Man a new one. But why does Venom hate Spidey so much? With Todd McFarlane on pencils the real question is: Who cares?"

Included art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #316

1:10th Scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

