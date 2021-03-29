Alice in Wonderland Gets Limited 3,000 Piece Statue From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unveiled its newest Disney Mastercraft statue for the magical tale of Alice in Wonderland. Just in time for her 70 anniversary, this statue stands roughly 14" tall and shows the wonderful Alice on a mushroom. She is displayed drinking some tea, and Beast Kingdom also included the Drink Me and Eat Me onions for extra effect. This might Disney Mastercraft statue is loaded with wonderful detail that will make it a great addition to any Disney collection. To make things even or interesting, the Alice in Wonderland statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces, so act fast before she is off to Wonderland. Alice is set to release between July – September 2021, and pre-orders are not live, but she will be found here shortly.

"Alice In Wonderland, one of Disney's seminal animations is now recreated by the team at Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand" in a delightfully new Master Craft creation. The MC-037 Alice, is a wonderfully detailed statue that brings the graceful character to life from one of her famous scenes. Perched under a tree, whilst reading her favorite book, Alice is driven by the bug of curiosity and falls into a dreamlike wonderland after following White Rabbit. What curiosities will Alice find, and where will her journey take her, that is the essence of this fantastical story!"

"With the Master Craft series, precision craftmanship, hand painted and hand sculpted creations are brought to life like no other. Take home the leisurely looking Alice, just before her journey to Wonderland and marvel at how calm composed and relaxed she is. Sitting on top of a mushroom, and drinking her favorite cup of tea, the 'Drink Me' and 'Eat Me' potions are included for fans to recreate the famous scene from the movie. Make sure to take home this high quality statue from Alice In Wonderland, and find your very fantastical world to visit!" The MC-037 Alice In Wonderland Master Craft Alice is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out!