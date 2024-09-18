Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Elita-1 Joins threezero's Latest MDLX Transformers One Wave

Step into the world of the upcoming animated film Transformers One with threezero as they debut a new set of MDLX figures

Article Summary Elita-1 leads female Autobots and debuts in Transformers One, an exciting new animated film.

Threezero’s MDLX Elita-1 figure stands 5.1 inches tall with 46 points of articulation and die-cast parts.

Available accessories include Laser Blasters, swappable hands, and extra accessories for Optimus Prime.

Elita-1 joins Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee, with pre-orders live and a Q2 2025 release date.

Elita-1 is the leader of the female Autobots and is a formidable warrior and respected commander within the Transformers universe. As one of Optimus Prime's closest allies, Elita-1 shares many of the same ideals, including the pursuit of freedom and justice for all Cybertronians. Her known origin story is getting a rewrite though as Hasbro debuts their new animated film Transformers One, which hits theaters this week. Standing 5.1" tall with 46 points of articulation, Elita-1 is packed with an impressive metallic pink deco as well as die-cast elements. She will come with Laser Blasters, as well as a variety of swappable hands, and even extra accessories to go with Optimus Prime. Transformers One will be a great way to kick off the franchise for a new set of eyes and these figures keep these legends live. Elita-1 will also be joined by Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee with threezero's MDLX line and are priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live with a Q2 2025 release date.

Transformers One MDLX ELITA-1

"threezero's MDLX Elita-1 Collectible Action Figure is based on the highly anticipated Transformers animated film Transformers One! Elita-1 is fierce, stern of her duties, and strives to be worthy of recognition. Initially, Elita-1 disapproved of the rebellious Orion Pax, but as the mysteries of Cybertron unfolded, she gradually found herself at his side.MDLX Elita-1 stands approximately 5.1 inches (13 cm) tall and has approximately 46 points of articulation and features threezero's top-notch paint finishes."

"Accessories include a Blaster and three pairs of interchangeable hands, including posed, blaster-holding, relaxed style, and fists. Also, she comes with an extra pair of MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax's Blaster holding hands. MDLX is a smaller-scale action figure series created by threezero. With components consisting of special die-cast alloy alongside an engineering-grade plastics frame, the MDLX series perfectly demonstrates its high levels of articulation, playability, durability, and superior in-hand feel."

