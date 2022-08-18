Ellie Sattler Returns to Jurassic Park in Mattel's Hammond Collection

Mattel's Hammond Collection is probably the best set of toys ever released for Jurassic Park. The line features humans at 3.75" with the dinosaur sizing up nicely with them. So far, the line has focused on the first three Jurassic Park films, and another one of the Big 3 has arrived with Dr. Ellie Sattler. This scientist makes the fourth figure to release in the line if you are counting the SDCC exclusive Lawyer/ T-Rex pack. Ellie's iconic park outfit makes a return, and she will come with some very interesting accessories. A prehistoric leave is included, along with swappable arms allowing Jurassic Park fans to showcase her Triceratops droppings scene.

Mattel put a lot of work into these figures, and for a 3.75" scale, the likeness on these figures is uncanny. I expect more humans to arrive in the future, and we have not even seen characters outside of the first Jurassic Park film. The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Dr. Ellie Sattler is priced at $14.99 and links are found here. No release date has been revealed, but due to the digital rendering images, I would imagine Winter 2022 if anything. Be sure to check your local Target for more Hammond Collection figures like the deadly T-Rex!

"Discover the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise captured in The Hammond Collection, named for Jurassic Park's founder and setting a new standard for dinosaur-related collectables, including this spectacular Dr. Ellie Sattler. With premium touches, this 3.75 inch scale figure represents the paleobotanist from the original Jurassic Park movie and will delight collectors with 16 articulated joints including wrists and double knee joints."

"See the attention to detail, including movie-authentic pastel-colored camp shirt and khakis. Her accessories include a leaf that true fans will recognize from a deleted scene! Additional accessories recall a memorable scene with the sick Triceratops. The swappable arms have soiled gloves, recalling her investigation of the dinosaur droppings for signs of West Indian Lilac. This figure is ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status. Other Hammond Collection human and dinosaur characters are available at the same scale, each sold separately and subject to availability."