Elongated Man Joins McFarlane's DC Comics Multiverse Figure Line

New DC Collector Edition figures are here from McFarlane Toys that are bringing DC Comics classic heroes and villains to life

McFarlane Toys is not done with the DC Multiverse just yet, as they still have new figures coming on the horizon. Some of which are new DC Collector Edition release, which brings fan-favorite characters to life with more accessories and a higher price. One of which is the arrival of Elongated Man, real name Ralph Dibny, who first appeared in The Flash #112 back in 1960. Created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, Ralph discovered that the rare gingo fruit extract could grant him elasticity.

Through self-experimentation, Ralph developed the ability to stretch, reshape his body, and contort himself in ways that seemed impossible. He would make his debut during DC Comics' Silver Age, and now he is back to join your Flash and Justice League collection with a new figure. The Elongated Man is featured in his classic red super suit and will feature swappable elongated arms, as well as extra hands. If you need more DC Classics in your DC Multiverse collection, look no further, as he is already available for purchase at $34.99.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Elongated Man (DC Classics)

"Young Ralph Dibny was fascinated by traveling contortionists and worked out that their abilities stemmed from Gingold, a soft drink containing juice from the gingo fruit. When Ralph drank a concentrated gingo extract it gave him amazing stretching powers. He moved to Central City to start a career as a Super Hero: the Elongated Man. Initially mistaken for a villain by local champion, the Flash, Ralph quickly built a reputation as an eccentric hero, detective, and member of several Justice League teams. He also somehow found time to fall in love with Sue Dearbon, and after they were married, the couple traveled the country, solving mysteries."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Elongated Man as featured in DC Comics.

Accessories include 2 stretch arms, 4 alternate hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

