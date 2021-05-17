Elvis Presley Receives 68' Comeback Special Statue From Iron Studios

The King is back as iron Studios reveals their new 1/10 scale statue featuring the one and only Elvis Presley. The statue captures the legendary performance from the Comeback Special, which aired back on December 3, 1968, on NBC. This was the big return of the King Rock, focusing back on his love for music rather than his film career that took off for a little. Iron Studios recreates the Comeback Special with a highly detailed diorama with Elvis Presley on stage with his guitar, microphone, and amplifier. Standing 9" tall, each ad every detail of Elvis is very well done, giving long time fans a truly exceptional statue for their collection. The King's statue is set to release at the beginning of 2022 for $169.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can secure one for their rocking' collection here.

"Elvis Presley Comeback Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – The legendary King of Rock makes his debut at Iron Studios! On December 3, 1968, the American TV network NBC presented the "Elvis '68 Comeback Special", known as the first acoustic in history recorded on video, and marked the return of Elvis Presley to the music scene. After leaving the army in 1960, he spent seven years acting in Hollywood films. All dressed in black leather, he was on a stage surrounded by his fans, who were very close to the star. With a deeper and more husky voice, he performed most of his popular songs accompanied by a band and in acoustic interpretations as well, resulting in one of the most memorable shows of his career and rock history."

"On a red and white base, which reproduces part of the real stage of his show, and with his signature on the front, he poses with his right leg on his "Benson 200" amplifier, supporting his semi-acoustic guitar "Gibson Super 400 CES 1963 ". The statue also has a microphone stand with a peculiar round base in front of it. In this way, Iron Studios proudly presents its "Elvis Presley Comeback Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios" statue, replicating the legendary King of Rock in one of his most acclaimed performances, also the first figure derived from the pop music universe produced by Iron Studios."

"Singer, musician and actor, Elvis Presley is one of the most significant pop culture icons of the 20th century, hailed as the King of Rock, or simply The King. His musical career began in 1954 as a pioneer of rockabilly (a mixture of country music and rhythm & blues). Presley is the best-selling solo artist in the history of music."

