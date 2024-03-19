Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

M. Bison Joins Jada Toys Impressive Street Fighter 1/12 Figure Line

It is time to let your fists do the talking as Jada Toys is back with a new set of Street Fighter action figures including M. Bison

M. Bison is the evil mastermind and leader of the criminal organization Shadaloo. He stands as one of the most iconic villains in the world of Capcom's iconic fighting game, Street Fighter. M. Bison has ruthless ambition and an insatiable thirst for power, with a quest for world domination that knows no bounds. Jada Toys has captured just a taste of his power as they add him to their growing Street Fight action figure collection. Capturing his design right from the game, M. Bison's imposing physique is faithfully captured with a signature red military uniform and flowing cape. Jada Toys has included two swappable heads, hands and comes along with swappable shoulder pads as well as a Psycho Power effect piece for his hand. M Bison is ready to overwhelm your Street Fighter collections with impressive detail and brutality with an impressive new release. Pre-orders for Jada's newest figure are already live for $24.99, and he is set for a July 2024 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Street Fighter figures already on shelves from Jada Toys with Ryn, Ken, and Chun-Li.

Street Fighter M. Bison 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. The big boss is here, and he only has one thing on his mind…world domination. M. Bison comes equipped with alternate hands, head, and a purple fire accessory. This 6" figure comes in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. Are you ready to join forces with evil?"

M. Bison figure

Alternate hand parts

Alternate head part

Alternate shoulder parts

Purple fire accessory

