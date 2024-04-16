Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Announces New Marvel Legends Heroes for Hire 2-Pack Set

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Article Summary Hasbro announces Marvel Legends Heroes for Hire Luke Cage and Iron Fist 2-Pack for 85th Anniversary.

New figures feature pinless bodies, swappable hands and heads, and updated costumes from New Avengers.

Pre-orders for the collector's set to begin on April 23, 2024, priced at $49.99 through various retailers.

More Marvel 85 Years figures to come, including Superior Spider-Man and Ghost Rider's Danny Ketch.

Get ready to add some real firepower to your Marvel Legends collection as Hasbro has unveiled a slick new Heroes for Hire 2-Pack. Releasing as part of their new Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary collection, Luke Cage and Iron Fist have arrived straight from the pages of the incredible New Avengers series. Power Man, the unbreakable hero with impenetrable skin, and Iron Fist, the master of martial arts and wielder of the mystical power of the Iron Fist, are back and ready to deliver some justice to the mean streets of New York City.

This is a truly unique deluxe set, as both figures have needed an updated Marvel Legends figure for years. Both Iron Fist and Power Man will feature updated outfits, along with swappable hands, heads, and new pinless bodies. These Heroes for Hire will be a necessary addition to any New Avengers collection, and they will feature the new Marvel Legends packaging. Pre-orders for this dynamic duo will arrive on April 23, 2024, at 1 PM for $49.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Be on the lookout for other Marvel 85 Years figures coming soon from Hasbro with Superior Spider-Man, Skaar: Son of Hulk, and even Danny Ketch returning as the Ghost Rider.

The Heroes for Hire Return to Marvel Legends with New 2-Pack

"Luke Cage and Iron Fist reach new heights as heroes when they're called to join the roster of New Avengers, teaming up to fight for justice. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON FIST AND LUKE CAGE (85TH ANNIVERSARY) 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's The New Avengers comics."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/23 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore and additional major retailers."

