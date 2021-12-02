Godzilla the Ride Collectibles Debuts from X-Plus and Sideshow

Godzilla fans are in for a real treat as the popular ride attraction Godzilla the Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle at Japan's Seibuen Amusement Park comes to life. X-Plus and Sideshow Collectibles team up to bring collectors the Godzilla: The Ride statue that stands over 12″ tall and has a mighty length of 23″ from head-to-tail. The PVC statue gives fans a brand new Godzilla to add to their collection with a design that is straight from the Japanese attraction. This serious version is beautifully sculpted with sharp spikes, a thick body, and a terrifying head sculpt that shows why he is the King of Monster.

After seeing this statue, I think I need to make my way to Japan to check out the Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle ride in person. I appreciated collectibles like this that will give fans old and new an incredible statue that is something slightly new and different. The Godzilla: The Ride statue is priced at $290, set to release in Summer 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Payment plans are also available, so be sure to take advantage of it to add this king to your collection.

"From the popular attraction of Seibuen Amusement Park, Godzilla the Ride Collectible Figure! Sideshow and X-Plus present this figure in X-Plus's TOHO 30cm Series based on the Godzilla designed by Takashi Yamazaki that appears in the real-life attraction "Godzilla the Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle" (ゴジラ·ザ·ライド 大怪獣頂上決戦). The figure possesses a powerful pose and impressive sculpting. The Godzilla that appears in the attraction can be fully felt in this figure. Witness the powerful creature and its tremendous, fear-instilling power first hand! This figure stands approximately 12.2″ tall and has a length of 23.6, making this truly believably awe-inspiring monster comfortably fit among your collection!"