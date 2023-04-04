Return to the Multiverse of Madness with Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch Hasbro is back with another Legends reveal as we return back to the MCU as Scarlet Witch is ready and embracing the madness

Hasbro is entering the Multiverse of Madness once again with its latest Marvel Legends release. Coming right out of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch is back and ready to create some chaos. Looking for a way to bring back her children, Wanda Maximoff will stop at nothing and will destroy anything or anyone in her way. Hasbro is giving Marvel Studios fans a brand new updated Scarlet Witch with two chaos magic accessories and the infamous Darkhold. If you missed out on the previous WandaVision Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch, then this figure seems better in almost every single way. Hasbro sued phot-real tech; she features her new Multiverse of Madness outfit and will be a deadly addition to any Marvel Cinematic Universe Legends collection. Sadly, this Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch will be a Target Exclusive, which is always a bummer, but she will be priced at $24.99. Wanda is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live, but the Target Collector's Spot can be found here.

Embrace the Chaos will Scarlet Witch and Her New Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SCARLET WITCH – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Wanda Maximoff, one of the strongest Avengers, discovers the mystical side of her powers after the events of WandaVision. This quality 6-inch scale Scarlet Witch figure features deco and design inspired by her appearance in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available this Fall exclusively at Target."