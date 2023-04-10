Echo Dons His The Bad Batch Mercenary Gear with Hasbro The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

Star Wars Celebration 2023 has come and gone and has left us with plenty of new reveals. From three new movies, updates on the upcoming Disney+ series to plenty of fantastic releases from Hasbro. Hasbro has dropped an impressive assortment of new collectibles, including the long-awaited arrival of The Bad Batch Season 2 figures. Clone Force 99 is back, and Hasbro is bringing the legendary clone team back to life in their new Mercenary Gear. Former ARC Trooper Echo is one of the returning clones and features repainted designs compared to his previous release. He will have a removable helot, backpack, and blaster. His robotic arm is the same as well and features no attachments. If you need an Echo for your The Bad Batch line, then look no further, and he is priced at $24.99 and set for a Fall 2023 release. Arriving for Star Wars May the 4th online, Echo and the other members of Clone Force 99 will go up for pre-order here.

Echo Takes the Fight to the Empire with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ECHO (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ECHO (MERCENARY GEAR), inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series."

"Former ARC Trooper Echo's knowledge of proper military tactics and strategy provides valuable insight, while his socket-arm and cybernetic implants give him the unique ability to interact with computer systems. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart."