Funko Reveals Exclusive Funko Soda For WonderCon 2021

The world still is recovering and trying to figure out the best way to reignite bigger in-person events. Of course, a lot of the conventions have been postponed in 2021, with SDCC feeling the wrath of the new world order. WonderCon would be the next convention heading our way, and Funko continues to bring the experience virtual to fans as they reveal some new exclusives. WonderCon seems to be big with their popular Soda Vinyl line, with 6 brand new Sodas being released exclusively for the event. The WonderCon 2021 Funko Soda Exclusives will consist of:

Ad Icons – Woodsy Owl – 7,500 Pieces – Flocked Chase Variant

Hanna-Barbara Wacky Races – Lil' Gruesome – Limited Edition 5,000 Pieces – Red Color Chase Variant

– Lil' Gruesome – Limited Edition 5,000 Pieces – Red Color Chase Variant The Land of the Lost – Sleestak – Limited Edition 1,500 Pieces – Golden Chase Variant

Limited Edition 1,500 Pieces – Golden Chase Variant Disney – Coco – Miguel – Limited Edition 10,000 Pieces – Day of the Dead Chase Variant

Limited Edition 10,000 Pieces – Day of the Dead Chase Variant Disney – The Rocketeer – Limited Edition 3,000 Pieces

Limited Edition 3,000 Pieces Marvel Studios – Black Widow – Black Widow – Limited Edition 15,000 Pieces – White Suit Chase Variant

These are some big titles for the growing Soda line, and they will all easily sell out they drop. The Land of the Lost Sleestak will be the hardest to get with its 1,500 edition run and a chance of a chase. The Rocketeer would come in second place with only a 3,000 piece run, and with that sweet design, it will be a great collectible for Disney fans. Each of these Funko Soda designs is very well done and will all be all fun to add to your growing collection. These WonderCon exclusive Soda Vinyl are set to release on Thursday, April 22nd, and Friday, April 23rd. Funko is implanting another lottery system like NYCC, which fans can check how to enter here. Stay tuned for more info on what figures will be released as shared exclusives, if any.