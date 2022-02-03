Beast Kingdom Reveals Minions: The Rise of Gru Mini Egg Figures

Minions: The Rise of Gru will someday hit theaters after the film hit quite a few delays and now it has July 1, 2022. To prepare for the upcoming release, Beast Kingdom has revealed a new set of Mini Egg Attack figures. All of your favorite Minions are back with Stuart, Kevin, Otto, and Bob in some fun and entertaining poses showing all of their wild adventures. Of course, we will be getting three standard Minion Mini Egg figures with Kevin, Stuart, and Otto in their classic overalls outfit. We will also be getting these yellow creatures from their time throughout history with Stuart in Ancient Greek and Kevin as a Caveman. Beast Kingdom will also be releasing Bob, Kevin, and Stuart in Kung Fu outfits that will make a fun and entertaining collectible for your home or office. The whole set of 8 Minions: The Rise of Gru Mini Egg Attack figures is priced at $$76.99, set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"Bello!! The miniature, yellow Minions are back with a bang in their new move: 'The Rise of Gru' and ready to upgrade your desk into a fun, zany and out of this world place! BABABA~BABANANA~ With their round yellow bodies, big eyes and super enthusiastic personalities, these crazy little soldiers whilst not so bright have big hearts!"

"Appearing often in crazy poses, and wearing cute suspenders, they are now classic characters in the eyes of their fans! The Mini-Egg Attack (MEA) series of figurines from Beast Kingdom are back with the release of the fan-favorite Minions collection from the latest movie 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'. Three popular characters: Kevin, Stuart and Bob are available in various styles and poses! Bringing joy to fans across the world, each figurine is bursting with crazy laughter! Make sure to collect the whole set today!"