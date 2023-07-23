Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Embrace the Storm with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Hasbro definitely impressed Marvel fans this weekend with a sweet panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023. While we did get a new Mindless One Build A Figure Marvel Legends Marvel Knights wave, another set of uncanny characters is on the way. Coming to life from the upcoming animated series X-Men 97, everyone's favorite mutants are back once again. These figures capture their new design right from the upcoming cartoon and Storm is ready to join the team. Storm will be featured in an updated look with her white outfit and a new mohawk hairstyle, and she is popping in her signature white X-Suit.

Storm is a necessary member of any uncanny team, so to see a new and updated version of this show is a welcoming addition. This goddess is ready to join Wolverine and your growing X-Men 97 collection with a Fall 2023 release date. Pre-orders for these card back figures are not live, but they will arrive on HasbroPulse.com and other online retailers soon for $24.99. Fans can get a closer look at all of these new figures and more with our new Hasbro Booth coverage, seen right here

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STORM – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Storm is an Egyptian goddess with the mutant ability to control the weather at will. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STORM figure. This quality 6-inch scale Storm figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collection."

