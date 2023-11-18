Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, yellowstone

Embrace Your Inner Dutton with RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Jacket

Step up your wardrobe with RSVLTS as they are back with a brand new release with their new Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket

Article Summary Discover RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket, your toasty winter staple.

RSVLTS also launches a Yellowstone variant for the inner cowboy in you.

Experience luxury with BorlandFlex flannel lining and suede details.

Style meets function with dual chests and side seam pockets.

Embrace the cold and look good while doing it with RSVLTS as they debut their newest creation with the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket. RSVLTS has a new game-changing addition to their impressive catalog as they helps you tackle the winter weather in style. This shirt jacket takes the BorlandFlex flannel series to a new, comfy level, adding some new rugged outerwear to your wardrobe. RSVLTS put a lot of love into this release, giving fans the best jacket around with dual chest pockets, a suede undercollar, a side seam pocket, and in a simple gray design.

However, for fans who want to show off their inner Dutton, then there is also a Yellowstone variant to the RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket. Enjoy a steak dinner, herd the cattle, or take a nice long horse ride at dawn in style with this bad boy with the signature Yellowstone logo. All of the same features are included but with a new Dutton Ranch logo on the inside, making it a must for fans. RSVLTS is really adding some impressive new releases to its catalog, and the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket is a must this winter. Fans can snag up one for themselves right here; now get out there and make John Dutton proud.

RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket "Gray"

"We're proud to unveil a game-changing new vertical. Introducing: The RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket! This versatile piece of outerwear offers our highest levels of quality, style, and attention to detail. It's sharp enough for any occasion, rugged enough for any environment. Features include:

Cotton twill exterior for strength and protection from the elements.

BorlandFlex™ flannel interior for unmatched comfort and warmth.

Sturdy brass buttons, including RSVLTS branding on the bottom one.

Side seam pockets for a streamlined look that keeps those hands toasty.

Stylish brown suede undercollar.

Smooth curved hem bottom for the look of a traditional button down.

Dual chest pockets equipped with brass buttons.

Subtle external mid-shoulder loop for easy hanging."

RSVLTS Reserve Yellowstone "Ranching Done Right"

"Whether working on the ranch or heading home for a hard-earned steak dinner, this Yellowstone™-inspired shirt jacket featuring that signature "Y" branding has you covered, cowboy. Like 'em tough? The sturdy cotton twill exterior and brass buttons oughta do the trick. Looking for comfort? This bad boy is BorlandFlex™ Flannel-lined for a feel that's softer than a buffalo's beard."

"Or maybe style is what you're aimin' for. Look no further than the sleek side seam pockets, curved hem bottom cut, and brown suede undercollar. Complete with an interior that showcases our classic "Protect the Family" design and Dutton Ranch™ stamp artwork, it's a full display of dedication to Yellowstone™ … without the branding iron."

