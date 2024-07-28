Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Empire Strikes Back AT-AT Pilot Star Wars Statue Coming Soon

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Gentle Giant Ltd. has some brand new limited edition Star Wars statues coming soon

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant Ltd.'s new limited edition AT-AT Pilot Milestones statue from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Highly detailed 12" statue features an AT-AT Pilot with E-11 Blaster, dressed in their iconic specialized armor.

Only 1,000 pieces available, making it a must-have collectible for dedicated Star Wars fans and collectors.

Pre-order now for $225, release set for Q2 2025, and elevate your collection with more limited-edition Star Wars statues.

Bundle up as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a brand new Star Wars Milestones Statue featuring an AT-AT Pilot. AT-AT pilots are highly trained Imperial soldiers who are responsible for operating the massive All Terrain Armored Transport, also known as AT-AT Walkers in the Star Wars universe. These transports were first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, during the Battle of Hoth, as the Empire finally discovered the Rebel's hidden base. These pilots help navigate and control the imposing four-legged walkers, which are armed with heavy blasters, along with carrying troopers and vehicles. AT-AT pilots wear specialized armor and helmets with enhanced communication systems, allowing them to coordinate with other Imperial forces. Gentle Giant Ltd. brings these pilots to life with a new, nicely created Star Wars statue. Standing 12" tall, the AT-AT Pilot is featured in full gear with an E-11 Blaster in his hand. Star Wars fans will want to act fast on this release as he will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live through Gentle Giant Ltd. for $225, and they are set to destroy the Rebels in Q2 2025. Be sure to keep an eye out for more limited-edition Star Wars statues to take your collection to new levels.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – AT-AT Pilot

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Let it snow! This AT-AT pilot is dressed for the elements and armed for battle in this all-new 1/6 scale Milestones statue from GG LTD! Measuring approximately 12 inches tall atop a black pedestal base, this statue captures the pilot's distinctive white costume and E-11 blaster in high detail. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

