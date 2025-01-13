Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Justice Society of America Wildcat Joins the DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys has revealed some brand new DC Comics Gold Label figures

Article Summary Wildcat, a Golden Age hero, joins McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line as a Gold Label figure.

Ted Grant, framed boxer turned vigilante, dons a classic costume to fight crime and clear his name.

The figure is a Target exclusive, featuring 22 points of articulation for dynamic action poses.

Collectors can get Wildcat online and in-store for $22.99, including a display base and art card.

Wildcat is a classic Golden Age hero who first appeared in Sensation Comics #1 back in the Golden Age of DC Comics in 1942. Created by Bill Finger and Irwin Hasen, Ted Grant was once a world-class boxer who was framed for murder. However, after the justice system fails him, he becomes a vigilante, donning a black cat-themed costume. Wildcat would go on to use his extraordinary fighting skills to clear his name and then go on to protect the innocent. He would then go on to be a member of the Justice Society of America and even would help train other heroes, Batman and Black Canary. The Justice Society of America continues to grow at McFarlane Toys as a new Target Exclusive Gold Label is on the way. Wildcat is featured in his iconic DC Comics classic outfit with wrapped fists. No other accessories are included, but he is already up for purchase right now for $22.99, which can be found online and in-store.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Wildcat Gold Label

"In 1941, boxer Ted Grant was framed for murder and on the run when a comic book inspired him to don a costume and track down the real killer. As Wildcat, Ted cleared his name and, loving the double life, kept going. Specializing in sports-related crimes, he often helped his manager, Stretch Skinner, with the detective agency he ran as a sideline."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

WILDCAT™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!