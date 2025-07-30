Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Enhance Your DC Comics Rogues Gallery with McFarlane's Mirror Master

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Mirror Master figure from Flash’s iconic Rogues Gallery

The 7-inch figure features Mirror Master’s classic DC Comics costume and comes with swappable accessories

Figure boasts ultra articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing, plus collectible art card included

Pre-orders are live for $34.99 with an August 2025 release, appealing to DC Comics collector fans

Mirror Master was first introduced in 1959 in The Flash #105 and has since been an iconic part of Flash's Rogues Gallery. Two people have taken up the mantle of Mirror Master, with Sam Scudder and Evan McCulloch, both hating the Fastest Man Alive. As his name suggests, Mirror Master uses specially engineered mirrors and reflective surfaces to travel through dimensions. He can create illusions, trap enemies in surreal landscapes, and use reality-bending tactics even to take on Batman. This member of the Rogues is now coming to McFarlane Toys with a brand new DC Multiverse figure.

Mirror Master is featured in his iconic DC Comics costume and will come with a variety of swappable hands and two mirror guns. It is nice to see more uncommon DC Comics villains stepping into the spotlight with McFarlane, even with the Crisis of Infinite Earths approaching. Pre-orders for the Mirror Master McFarlane Collector Edition are already live for $34.99 and an August 2025 release date.

Mirror Master (The Flash) McFarlane Collector Edition #44

"Criminal Sam Scudder uses the codename Mirror Master, wielding devices allowing him power over reflective surfaces. He was an early member of Central City's Rogues—villains employing themed hi-tech weapons in their crimes. Mirror Master can emerge from any reflective surface and drag victims back to the Mirror World."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

MIRROR MASTER™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 4 extra hands, 2 mirror guns and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

