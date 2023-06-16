Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Icons

Enjoy the Peace and Quiet with the LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden

Take a break with LEGO’s newest Icons set that is based on a traditional Japanese garden brings some tranquility to your collection

LEGO is dishing out some peace and tranquillity as they debut their next LEGO Icons statue. Coming in at 1,363 pieces, the Tranquil Garden set allows master builders to build their very own traditional Japanese garden. Besides the included flora, fans will be building a koi pond, stream, bridge, stone lanterns, and capturing the beauty of a garden. A detailed tea ceremony room is also featured and each part of the garden can be easily rearranged making this garden your own. Whether you need some tranquility at home or the office, this delightful set will be there for you. The LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden is priced at $109.99, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Relaxation Comes to Life with LEGO's Tranquil Garden

"Enjoy a mindful building project with the LEGO® Icons Tranquil Garden (10315) building set for adults. Rewind as you craft each beautiful detail and enjoy rearranging the flora to create that perfect look for display in the home or office. Based on a traditional Japanese garden, this buildable model includes an arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks, stone lanterns and a pavilion with a detailed tea-ceremony room. Discover a space for relaxation with the LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden – a haven for adults and a great gift idea for gardening and mindfulness enthusiasts. Check out the inspiring range of LEGO building sets for adults."

Build and tend a beautiful garden – Take time out with this LEGO® Icons Tranquil Garden (10315) mindful building project for adults

What's in the box – Everything you need to build a Zen garden model with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns

Customize your display – Slots in the base of the Zen garden model make rearranging easy, so you can create different configurations for display in the home or office

A mindful gift – The LEGO® Icons Tranquil Garden is designed for adult fans of LEGO building and creative gardening projects

Authentic accessories – LEGO® accessories include a teapot and whisk

Digital building instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

Dimensions – Measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 8 in. (20 cm) deep

