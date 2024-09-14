Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Wars

The Beyonder Arrives for Hasbro's New Secret Wars Marvel Legends

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

The Beyonder was a cosmic entity with unimaginable power that was the force behind the hit Marvel Comics Secret Wars event in the 80s. He was the man behind the curtain who transported legendary heroes and villains to a new world, Battleworld. He would offer them a single and simple proposition: "Slay your enemies, and all you desire shall be yours." The Beyonder's god-like abilities made him a powerful being, but he would soon underestimate the heroes and villains of Earth. especially Doctor Doom. Now, The Beyonder has returned as Hasbro unveils that they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Marvel Comics Secret Wars with a new wave of Marvel Legends.

This wave pays homage to the classic Mattel-inspired figures from the 80s, with some fun updated additions and designs. The Beyonder is in a retro 80s look, and it will come with an energy effect and a sweet lenticular shield. These figures are all featured in retro card back packaging, with six figures featured in the wave for $24.99 each. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with a Winter 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Marvel's Beyonder

"After pitting the greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains against each other, The Beyonder attempts to discover his humanity — and in the process, becomes an all-powerful, if naïve, god. Inspired by Marvel's Beyonder's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands and energy FX — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

