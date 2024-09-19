Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail

We step into the DC Multiverse as we get ready for Batman Day 2024 by showcasing some impressive figures from around DC Comics

Article Summary Explore McFarlane's 6-figure collection celebrating Batman's cinematic legacy, from Keaton to Pattinson.

Highlighting iconic suits and fabric capes, including Keaton's sleek look and Kilmer's metallic blue ensemble.

Detailing George Clooney's vibrant Batman and Christian Bale's modern Dark Knight with expert likeness.

Features Ben Affleck’s tactical Batman from Justice League and Pattinson's raw, detective-driven version.

The legacy of Batman in cinema is a monumental chapter in superhero history, with the character evolving across decades of films. Each has specially crafted different styles, tones, and interpretations of the Caped Crusader, all bringing something unique to the table. With Batman Day 2024 arriving this weekend, we wanted to capture some of the impressive modern collectibles that have been brought to life. With the DC Comics license being with McFarlane Toys, they have done a great job celebrating the cinematic legacy of the Bat with their movie 6-figure collection. This collection was released last year and features the films Batman (1989), Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Justice League, and The Batman.

You can never go wrong with Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, as Michael Keaton brought the Dark Knight to the big screen first. Keaton's Batman featured a sleek black suit and iconic yellow bat symbol and defender, a darker, gothic take on Gotham. This figure perfectly captures the smooth design of the suit, with a fabric cape that flows dramatically, with an updated cowl to allow a little more articulation, giving him the ability to turn his head. Moving into the 90s, McFarlane also brought Val Kilmer's incredible performance and Batsuit to life and is one of the more impressive figures in this set. The subtle metallic blue suit is perfect to not only shine in your collection but also stop the Riddler's deadly plan. Each of these figures featured no accessories, but all got fabric capes, which was one of the biggest reasons to snag up these sets.

Up next is George Clooney's take on the Caped Crusader from Batman & Robin, which was a true film of the 90s. From over-the-top action, a colorful and bright Gotham, and, of course, bat-nips, this figure was a treat for those 90s kids. McFarlane would go on to give Clooney his own wave of figures, but that version did not get a fabric cape, which really does take these figures to new levels. This, of course, is followed by The Dark Knight Trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan, giving fans a more modern take on this superhero. A few versions of Christian Bale's version of the Bat were already released from McFarlane Toys before this box, so a slightly modified Batmsuit was included, featuring a more gray and black design. However, like the rest, the fabric cape is a treat, and the likeness of each actor under the mask is expertly done.

Lastly, we get some of the most recent versions of The Dark Knight, starting with Ben Affleck's portrayal from Justice League. This Protector of Gotham is bulkier and is already a seasoned hero, battle-hardened, and was ready to take on Superman. Oddly enough, McFarlane did not feature the Batman V Superman Batfleck for this pack, but they would create a separate solo release down the line. His more tactical suit was featured here with the shirt cowl design, but this Dark Knight is ready to stop Steppenwolf and his army at all costs. The final figure in this pack is from Matt Reeves, The Batman, which arrived in 2022, showcasing Robert Pattinson's grittier and younger take on the character. This more raw, detective-driven Crusader is only two years into protecting Gotham and is still figuring out the streets, his suit, and the chaos that is Gotham. McFarlane gave fans a few of these figures already, but this is the only version with a fabric cape and updated head sculpt, making it a legendary figure for the set.

The legacy of Batman can be captured throughout the years of cinema, and he is one of the few heroes to have that title. Superman, Spider-Man, and a Wolverine are right there with him, as they all feature some iconic roles that easily helped define a generation. McFarlane even included a customizable Bat-Signal with this figure set, allowing fans to swap out that Bat-Logo to fit whatever Gotham they find themselves in. Stay tuned for more coverage leading up to Batman Day, where we have some exclusive codes for some legendary collectibles, and be sure to enhance your collection with Hot Toys versions of these figures, like with Batman Forever!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!