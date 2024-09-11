Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: destiny 2, hasbro, Nerf

Exclusive NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster Revealed

Bungie has unveiled an exclusive NERF LMTD Destiny 2 weapons as the Ace of Spades Blaster faithfully comes to life

Cayde-6's Ace of Spades is one of the most iconic weapons in Destiny 2, known for its connection to the beloved Hunter Vanguard. A powerful Exotic hand cannon, Ace of Spades was Cayde-6's signature weapon before his tragic death, and it holds significant emotional weight for both players and the in-game story. Now, collectors and Destiny 2 players have the ability to bring it home as Hasbro debuts their latest NERF LMTD release. The blaster will be fully motorized and will feature a six-dart drum. Two drums will be included, allowing for a quick swap as well as Guardians to avenge Cayde-6 in style.

Releasing exclusively as a Bungie Rewards collectible, this is one impressive Destiny 2 x NERF crossover that gamers have first access to. Players who complete the Legend Title in Destiny 2: The Final Shape from September 9 – 24th will gain early access, which is a nice reward for dedicated fans. The NERF LMTD Ace of Spade Hand Cannon is priced at only $50 and can be found on the Bungie Rewards site with an October 2024 release.

NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster

"Early access will be granted to players who complete the Legend Title in Destiny 2: The Final Shape by September 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM PDT. Pre-order available during an Early Access Window from September 9 to September 24 to players with Destiny 2: The Final Shape who have earned the Legend Title in-game."

MOTORIZED BLASTING: Rev up the motor and start firing! This motorized blaster unleashes 6 darts in a row. Requires 4x 1.5v alkaline batteries (not included)

INCLUDES 2 REMOVABLE 6-DART DRUMS: Blast 6 darts from 1 drum, swap out the other drum, and fire 6 more darts in intense Nerf outdoor battles

INCLUDES 12 NERF ELITE DARTS: The Nerf LMTD Destiny Ace of Spaces blaster comes with 12 Official Nerf Elite foam darts to fully load both drums

