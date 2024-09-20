Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

The Dune Sea Awaits with LEGO's New Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge

Return to Tatooine in style with LEGO as they debut their newest Star Wars set featuring a massive replica of Jabba's Sail Barge

Article Summary LEGO unveils Jabba's Sail Barge set from Return of the Jedi, boasting 3,942 pieces and intricate design.

Set features detailed interiors, adjustable sails, and includes iconic figures like Slave Leia and Jabba the Hutt.

Priced at $499.99, it pairs perfectly with the Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit sets for a complete scene.

Release date: October 6, 2024, with early access for LEGO Insider members available.

Jabba's Sail Barge made its grand debut in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and it is a massive, luxurious floating fortress used by Jabba the Hutt. It is shown traveling across the deserts of Tatooine and was seen in the film's iconic scene with the Sarlacc Pit scene. This was after Luke Skywalker and Han Solo were captured by the Hutt, only to space and have Leia Organa strike down Jabba. Now, LEGO is bringing this sip to life, and in excellent detail, it is the debut of their latest Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Edition set. Coming in at a whopping 3,942 pieces, this set measures a mighty 31" long, 10" tall, and 10" wide.

Everything is nicely recreated in brick form for this LEGO replica with cannons and a decadent interior, along with an armory, prison, and kitchen. The set will feature 11 Star Wars LEGO minifigures with Slave Leia, Max Rebo, R2-D2, C-3PO, a few Barge Aliens, and, of course, Jabba the Hutt. This massive ship is priced at $499.99; it will pair with the recent Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit set as well, recreating the Return of the Jedi sequence beautifully. The set will arrive on October 6, 2024, with early access offered for LEGO Insider members in the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge

"Relive Star Wars: Return of the Jedi scenes aboard Jabba's Sail Barge with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series display set for adults (75397). A top gift for any Star Wars fan or UCS collector, this playful buildable model measures over 30.5 in. (77 cm) long. It has adjustable textile sails and a top deck that lifts off and sides that fold down to reveal the detailed interior. Explore the cockpit, prison cell, armory and entertainment room equipped with Jabba's bed and more."

"The set includes 11 collectible Star Wars characters, including C-3PO, Princess Leia, and Bib Fortuna LEGO minifigures, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure wearing a bar table, like in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi! Display your creation alongside a stand which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO figure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick."

