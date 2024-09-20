Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

LEGO Ideas Debuts New Set Featuring the Magic of Disney

Get ready for a new magical set as LEGO Ideas has unveiled their latest creation featuring the wonderful Magic of Disney

Article Summary LEGO unveils a magical Disney set featuring 1,103 pieces and Sorcerer Mickey as the centerpiece.

First-ever LEGO minifigure of Disney Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast included.

Other characters include Geppetto, Lilo, Simba, Bruno, magic Brooms, Sebastian and Flounder.

Set priced at $99.99, available for pre-order online at Target and LEGO Store with October 2024 release date.

LEGO is conjuring up some Disney magic as they debut their brand new set featuring Sorcerer Mickey. Coming in at 1,103 pieces, Mickey Mouse is casting a spell and bringing some iconic franchises to life for some incredible set. Below Mickey, a variety of films are brought to life in brick form, including the first-ever LEGO minifigure of the Disney Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast. On top of that, LEGO has also included the one and only Geppetto from Pinocchio as he searches for his lost boy. Hawaii also awaits the arrival of Lilo from Lilo & Stitch as she catches some waves. Fans then get to witness the mystery of Bruno as some of the Madrigal House comes to life from the mystical world of Encanto.

Mickey has also conjured up some of those fancy magic Brooms from Fantasia, as well as Sebastian and Flounder from The Little Mermaid. Last but not least, the future King of the Pride Lands arrives with an adorable Simba minifugure from The Lion King. Childhood nostalgia and magic are faithfully crafted with this set, and it is filled with Easter eggs and color and is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live online with Target and the LEGO Store with an October 2024 release.

LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney Collectible Building Set 21352

"Capture some of the most enchanting scenes in the history of Disney animated movies with the LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney build and display model kit for adults (21352). This LEGO building set makes a classic Disney gift for adult movie lovers, sparking happy childhood memories. With Mickey Mouse in his sorcerer's apprentice outfit at the center, this collectible model showcases many popular Disney characters and includes the first ever LEGO minifigure of Belle from Beauty and the Beast with the enchanted rose."

"Other vignettes include Geppetto on a raft in Pinocchio, Lilo surfing in Lilo & Stitch, Simba atop Pride Rock in The Lion King, Bruno at Madrigal House in Encanto, the magic Brooms carrying water in Fantasia and Sebastian the crab and Flounder the fish in The Little Mermaid."

