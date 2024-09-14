Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Wars

The Black Suit Returns with New Spider-Man Secret Wars Marvel Legends

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

Article Summary Celebrate 40 years of Secret Wars with new Marvel Legends 6” figures, bringing classic moments to collectors.

Iconic Black Suit Spider-Man figure returns, capturing the original lenticular shield and retro packaging.

Pre-order the entire set of six figures now for $24.99 each, available for Winter 2024 release.

Marvel Legends figures feature premium detail and articulation, perfect for posing and display.

The Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars arrived in 1984-1985 and was a groundbreaking 12-issue crossover event that brought together heroes and villains from across the Marvel Universe. The comic was a way to sell a new assortment of Marvel Comics action figures while bringing all of the best heroes and villains to one spot. Now, 40 years later, this comic laid the groundwork for some incredible team-ups and characters in the Marvel Universe. One of the most iconic moments from this series is when Spider-Man gains a new suit, switching from red and blue to an all-black design. This suit would then bring an incredible world of its own as it would soon be discovered to be an alien symbiote.

Marvel would then turn that suit into Venom, which would create some big stories in the future and more villains like Carnage, Toxin, and Knull. Hasbro is now returning to Battleworld for its 40th anniversary with a special set of Marvel Legends figures that also pay homage to the hit 80s figure. Black Suit Spidey is back with a new sculpt, and Hasbro even included those sweet lenticular shields that those classic figures included. Pre-orders are already live with all six figures in the wave for $24.99 each and set for a Winter 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Spider-Man (Black Suit)

"Spider-Man discovers a mystery glob on Battleworld, giving him a new, black suit with stronger powers – and, unbeknownst to him, his first encounter with a certain alien symbiote. Inspired by Spider-Man's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with an alternate head and 2 sets of alternate hands — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

