Good Smile Brings Back Astro Bot Nendoroid for His New Game

Good Smile Company has unveiled that they will be reissues their popular Astro’s Playroom Nendoroid figure for the arrival for his new game

Astro Bot's journey spans from The Playroom VR to Astro’s Playroom, now culminating in his first full-priced adventure on PS5.

The reissued Nendoroid includes 3 faces, a fuse, PS Coin, laser feet, and a dynamic stand for $50, releasing in May 2025.

The 3.93-inch figure features multiple articulation points, interchangeable parts, and accessories, perfect for collectors.

First introduced as part of PlayStation's The Playroom VR, Astro Bot quickly became a fan-favorite due to its adorable design and immersive gameplay. He then returned for Astro Bot Rescue Mission, where players control Astro as he embarks on a mission to save his robot friends across various worlds while exploring the new PSVR system. After that, it was Astro's Playroom, which was pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 systems and designed to highlight the capabilities of the DualSense controller. It was a fun and nostalgic celebration of PlayStation's history while testing controls and showing off the limits of the new PS5.

Since then, Astro has finally returned for Astro Bot, which just hit exclusively to PS5, featuring his first full-priced adventure as he explores 50 planets full of fun and some surprise guests. A few years back, Good Smile Company brought Astro to life, and with many gamers raving about his big new game, it was time for him to return. The Astro Nendoroid has been reissued and will include three swappable faces, a fuse, a PS Coin, laser feet, and a dynamic articulation stand. Priced at $50, collectors can bring home Astro once again in May 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Astro's Playroom Nendoroid is Back from Good Smile

"Astro rejoins the Nendoroid series! From "ASTRO's PLAYROOM" comes the return of a fan favorite Nendoroid, the lovable bot Astro! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a playful smiling face and a funny dizzy face. Optional parts include a fuse and the lid of the fuse, one coin and Astro's feet laser effect parts. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Product Features

3.93 inches tall (10cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Astro's Playroom video game

Part of the Nendoroid series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Astro figure

3 Face plates Standard face Playful smiling face Funny dizzy face

Interchangeable hands

Fuse

Coin

Laser feet parts

Articulated figure stand

