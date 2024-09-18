Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batgirl, Batman, dc comics

Hot Toys Debuts New Gold & Purple Batgirl Figure from Arkham Knight

Gotham keeps a protector and a new hero has as arisen, now Hot Toys is debuting a new 1/6 scale special edition Batgirl figure

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts a special edition 1/6 scale Batgirl figure in a dazzling new purple and gold tactical suit.

This exclusive figure celebrates both Batman Day and the 30th anniversary of Sideshow Collectibles.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the Batgirl figure features fabric hair, a tailored cape, and bat-gadgets.

Available through Sideshow on September 20, fans can RSVP now for this eye-catching Arkham Knight collectible.

Batman Day is upon us, and Hot Toys is getting collectors ready with some brand-new and limited edition releases. One of which features the return of Barbara Gordon as Batgirl who is donning a new Purple & Gold suit. To celebrate the day of the Bat as well as the 30th anniversary of Sideshow Collectibles, a new special edition Batgirl is heading our way. Coming out of the A Matter of Family DLC, collectors can see Batgirl in action before her time as Oracle with a gorgeous tactical suit that has a new metal purple and gold deco. She also features fabric hair, a tailored cape, and well as some bat-gadgets to help get the job done. This 1/6 scale figure will be limited to 2,000 pieces and will be only available through Sideshow in low quantities this Friday, September 20. Fans can still RSVP for this exclusive Hot Toys figure right now on Sideshow Collectibles, and be sure to turn back into Bleeding Cool on Batman Day for some sweet showcases and an exclusive discount code.

Arkham Knight – Batgirl (Purple & Gold) Sideshow Exclusive

"2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Sideshow, and Hot Toys is more than thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure based on Batman: Arkham Knight with a new Purple and Gold version, celebrating this remarkable milestone! With a striking color combination, this 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure is certainly a standout piece in your Bat collection. **This exclusive figure is limited to 2,000 units only available through Sideshow and low quantities available for pre-order at Wonder Festival 2024 Shanghai and Hot Toys Official Stores in Hong Kong**"

"Based on her suit that appeared in Batman: Arkham Knight, the 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure is beautifully reimagined with a stunning purple and gold color scheme. Dazzling with new color combination, the figure catches everyone's eye, dominated by metallic purple. Meanwhile, the gold color on the Bat logo, gauntlets and boots gives the figure a bold presence against the purple suit."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!