Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

We Cover Past, Present and Future Variants of Batman from McFarlane

We step into the DC Multiverse as we get ready for Batman Day 2024 by showcasing some impressive figures from around DC Comics

Article Summary Explore McFarlane Toys' collectibles highlighting alternate Batman versions from Flashpoint to Knightfall.

Understand the darker side of Batman with Thomas Wayne's brutal crime-fighting methods in Flashpoint.

Discover the futuristic world of Batman Beyond with Terry McGinnis stepping up as Gotham's new protector.

Experience the primal and unrestrained Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, a must-have for any Batman figure collection.

Throughout the vast DC Multiverse, alternate versions of Batman have emerged, offering unique takes on the iconic character. These alternate Batmen bring their own interpretations of justice, sometimes standing in stark contrast to Bruce Wayne's approach. There are a few notable variants that stand out, and luckily, McFarlane Toys has nicely brought them to collectible form with the DC Multiverse line. With Batman Day arriving this weekend, we wanted to round up some fun and unique Batman figures from alternate realities, distant futures, wicked pasts, and even psychic breaks. Be sure to tune back into Bleeding Cool Collectibles on Saturday as well for some epic Batman Showcases from Hot Toys and some exclusive discount codes for readers! The DC Multiverse awaits!

Kicking things off first, Flashpoint Batman (Thomas Wayne) is one of the most compelling alternate versions. In the DC Comics Flashpoint storyline, Barry Allen alters the timeline by going back in time to save his mom from a certain death. However, he was not expecting everything to change, creating a world where it was young Bruce Wayne who was killed in Crime Alley, not his parents. This tragedy would now transform Thomas Wayne into a much darker, more brutal version of Batman. Driven by vengeance and guilt, Thomas takes a far more violent approach to crime-fighting than his son ever did, often killing his enemies. This was one of the last McFarlane Toys figures that DC Comics allowed to have guns, which already makes it a hot ticket item. The sculpt, suit, and brutal design make it a real treat for any dedicated collector of the Dark Knight.

Next, we are traveling to the future of Gotham City with Terry McGinnis suiting up as Batman Beyond. Set decades after Bruce Wayne's prime, Terry ends up taking on the mantle of Caped Crusader under Bruce's guidance. This version of Gotham's Protector is equipped with futuristic technology, including a sleek, high-tech suit with cloaking abilities, enhanced strength, and flight. Unlike Bruce, Terry begins his career as Batman with little training, relying on his street smarts and Bruce's mentorship. McFarlane Toys has created a few of these figures, but the first and classic release is one of the best, showing a reality take on the hit animated series design with jet boosters and batarangs. Articulation is sleek, and the realistic design of this character is impressive, and now we just need a screen-accurate animated Static Shock to display him with.

In the early 90s, things got pretty dark for Bruce Wayne as he was paralyzed by Bane in the legendary DC Comics storyline, Knightfall. Bruce seeks a successor, leading him to Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael, who would end up taking up the Batman mantle. Azrael donned a heavily armored Batsuit equipped with lethal gadgets during his purge of Gotham filth, showing off more violent and reckless methods. This would lead him down a path of becoming a more unhinged, dangerous Batman, making Bruce have to come back to reclaim his title. McFarlane recently made a version of Azrael, but their previous Walmart Exclusive Gold Label is by far superior, capturing that deadly suit that will put the criminals of Gotham in their place. The colors, sculpt, and straight 90s vibe give this figure some impressive creation that is a must have figure for any growing Batman collection.

One of the last and one of the strangest alternate Batmen to arrive is the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. This version was originally introduced in the Silver Age but was later reimagined by Grant Morrison. Now, Zur-En-Arrh is a backup personality within Bruce Wayne's mind that was designed to take over in case his mind is ever compromised. Unlike the stoic and calculating Bruce Wayne, this Batman is erratic, violent, and far less restrained, putting the full force of Batman into effect. He wears a brightly colored costume with red, yellow, and purple colors, which embodies a more primal version of the Bat. McFarlane brought this primal version of the Dark Knight to life and in great detail a few years ago, which seemed short lived. This figure is more relevant than ever as DC Comics Absolute Power kicks off, and the current DC Comics Batman run features this deadly persona.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!