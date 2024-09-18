Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics

Limited Black & Gold Batman Beyond 1/6 Figure Debuts from Hot Toys

Gotham keeps a protector and a new hero has as arisen, now Hot Toys is debuting a new 1/6 scale special edition Batman figure

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale Batman Beyond figure, Black & Gold edition, limited to just 2,000 pieces.

From the celebrated Batman: Arkham series, this suit features innovative tech, wings, and a variety of bat-gadgets.

Exclusive pre-order for this Batman statue is available on Sideshow Collectibles for a limited time.

Commemorating Batman Day 2024 and Batman's 85th anniversary, this is a must-have for avid Batman fans.

The Batman: Arkham series of video games is still one of the best ways to take control of the Dark Knight and bring justice to Gotham. Not only did Kevin Conroy voice the Bat, but Mark Hamill returned as the Joker for an impressive story. The game did feature a bunch of swappable costumes, with some from other games, cartoons, movies, and even some original designs. One of which was the updated Batman Beyond suit, which comes from the hit animated series, but received its own updated modern design. In the lore of Batman, this was one of the final suits Bruce Wayne invented before realizing he was getting too old for the job and decided to retire.

With cutting-edge tech, this suit has its all with a tactical design, wings, swappable face masks, and even a variety of bat gadgets from grenades, grapple guns, and so much more. Hot Toys is now bringing this suit back and in gold with their latets and exclusive 1/6 scale release. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, collectors can RSVP to try and snag up one of these beauties right from Sideshow Collectibles, which are coming soon. Be sure to also return to Bleeding Cool this weekend on Batman Day for more Hot Toys Batman showcases, as well as some exclusive codes for our readers.

Batman Beyond (Black & Gold) Hot Toys Exclusive

"Every Batman fan should have a solid collection of the Bat in their display cabinet. And the Batman: Beyond suit, considered one of the most spectacular suits among fans, is one essential Batsuit for gamers to collect in Batman: Arkham Knight, featuring a futuristic tactical look. In celebration of Batman Day 2024 and the 85th anniversary of Batman's debut, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Batman Beyond suit with a new Black & Gold color combination. It's an exclusive figure with a limited quantity of 2,000 units available only in selected markets."

"Based on the Batman Beyond suit appeared in Arkham Knight, the collectible figure is reimagined with a new colorway. Commanding fans attention with exceptional color combination of black and gold, the figure is beautifully painted with different shades of gold and is elaborated by details of keeping the original color of red in the eyes."

