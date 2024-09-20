Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Debuts One:12 Collective Deadpool & Wolverine Figure

Mezco Toyz steps into the multiverse as they reveal their new One:12 Collective Deadpool from his latest adventure with Wolverine

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals new One:12 Collective Deadpool with Wolverine figure based on latest Marvel Studios film.

Deadpool features tactical fabric red suit, four pairs of magnetic eyes, and iconic katanas with sheaths.

Accessories include three baby knives, coffee mug, sheaths, and his faithful companion, Dogpool.

Deadpool figure is priced at $100, not Mezco Toyz exclusive, and set to release in April 2025.

It has been quite some time since we have seen a new Deadpool & Wolverine figure, so Mezco Toyz is breaking their silence. Releasing as part of their One:12 Collective series, the Merc with a Mouth is ready to paint the multiverse red. Faithfully crafted from the latest Marvel Studios film, Deadpool is ready to save his world by any means necessary and with a new suit. Mezco has captured his new MCU design in great detail with a tactical red suit made of fabric that features four pairs of magnetic eyes that are swappable. As for specific accessories, Deadpool will feature three baby knives, his signature katanas with sheaths, a coffee mug, and his faithful companion, Dogpool. Fans can expect a Wolverine One:12 Collective figure in the future, which will greatly enhance the displayability of this figure. Deadpool is not a Mezco Toyz Exclusive and will be offered at most online retailers (including Mezco) for $100, with an expected April 2025 release.

One:12 Collective Deadpool & Wolverine

"Deadpool, the smart-mouthed mercenary with superhuman healing abilities, returns to the big screen and the One:12 Collective! From Marvel Studio's Deadpool & Wolverine, the One:12 Collective Deadpool is outfitted in his signature red suit, featuring four pairs of eye pieces that resemble various expressions and are interchangeable by magnet. The "Merc with a Mouth" comes equipped with knives, katanas, and other handheld weapons, all of which can be stored in the multiple holsters and sheaths on his suit."

"Deadpool also has a traveling buddy: Dogpool. Don't let his size fool you! The powerful pooch is as unstoppable as his multiversal counterparts. And equally as messy… When his home universe faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly join an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission."

