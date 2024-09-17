Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings On In with New Animated Marvel Legends 2-Pack

A new Animated VHS 2-pack has arrived from Hasbro as they bring back Spider-Man as he takes on the bird brained villain, Vulture

Article Summary Hasbro releases new Marvel Legends Animated Spider-Man & Vulture 2-Pack, inspired by '90s cartoon series.

Spider-Man and Vulture feature detailed designs, swappable heads, and accessories, perfect for collectors.

The set comes in nostalgic VHS-themed packaging, capturing the essence of 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series.'

Available now on Hasbro Pulse for $49.99, with more potential VHS sets anticipated in 2025.

Spider-Man is swinging back in as Hasbro unveils its latest Marvel Legends set featuring a new animated release. Coming to life from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, collectors get to return to the 90s with everyones favorite web-slinger. A brand new villain is flying on in as Vulture is stealing his youth back, and it is up to Spidey to stop him. This 2-Pack will feature the Vulture in his armored winged suit with two swappable heads, showing off his youth and his older look. Spider-Man, on the other hand, is back in his bright red and blue suit and will come with two swappable heads with Peter Parker and Flash Thompson. This entire set will be styled in some highly detailed VHS packaging, and it is nice to see the Spidey VHS line still alive and kicking. Collectors can actually buy this new set right now only on Hasbro Pulse for $49.99, and stay tuned for possibly more VHS sets arriving in 2025.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs. Vulture Animated VHS 2-Pack

"An aging engineer consumed by vanity, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture, attempts to steal Spider-Man's powers — and his youth. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man & Marvel's Vulture 2-Pack. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like Spider-Man & Marvel's Vulture from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series."

"Fans can display this 6-inch action figure set — featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs — in their Marvel action figure collections. Spider-Man includes 2 sets of alternate hands, as well as alternate unmasked Peter Parker and Flash Thompson portrait heads. Marvel's Vulture features a set of alternate hands, an alternate head, and 4 wing parts. This 2-pack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed closed box packaging with series-inspired logos and design."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!