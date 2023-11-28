Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: enso rings, hybrid ring

Enso Rings Embraces the Future with Their New Hybrid Ring Collection

Enso Rings is adding some new products to their catalog by fusing style with function and introducing the world to their Hybrid Ring

Article Summary Enso Rings launches innovative Hybrid Ring collection with silicone and metal.

Two style options available: Titanium + Platinum Silicone, and Black Zirconium + Black Pearl Silicone.

Hybrid design offers versatility for formal events and active lifestyles at $299.

Features include a brushed metal finish, precious metal-infused silicone, and breathing chambers.

Enso Rings is back and ready to take on a new frontier with a brand-new hybrid ring design. Enso is quite known for their impressive catalog of themed silicone rings with Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and so much more. However, they are adding a new ring to their line-up that fuses style and function with the new hybrid ring that combines silicone and metal. Two versions of this ring will be released with Titanium + Platinum Silicone and Black Zirconium + Black Pearl Silicone. The way the ring works is that the silicone ring can be placed inside the metal ring, allowing users to take on the day's challenges while keeping their ring.

Enso Rings has given this hybrid ring a brushed metal finish, with the silicone companion being infused with precious metals for a slick design. The silicon even has breathing chambers in its crafted style to allow for that comfortable feel while staying cool. As a massive fan of their silicone rings, I love this idea. This ring is just gorgeous and nicely crafted, making it perfect for plenty of events. Whether you are going to a fancy dinner party or a night out with the wife, the metal ring is your buddy. The silicone is perfect for that workman's lifestyle, gym life, or any active events you get yourself into. Enso has both rings are up for purchase now at $299, with engraving options offered!

Enso Reveals New Hybrid Metal + Silicone Ring

"Fusing style with function, the men's Hybrid Ring consists of an easily removable metal outer ring, and when removed, the silicone ring below is revealed. The ring can be worn two ways and is thoughtfully designed to adapt you to your lifestyle needs. For refined occasions and a more sophisticated look, lock the metal outer ring over the silicone inner ring and achieve the look of a traditional metal style wedding band. Active lifestyle? No problem. Simply engage active mode by removing the metal ring and experience the ease and comfort of a silicone band."

"The Hybrid Ring will be available in two options: Titanium + Platinum Silicone and Black Zirconium + Black Pearl Silicone (MSRP: $299.99). Either way, your style and commitment are on point."

Brushed metal finish

Top-selling silicone inner ring

Silicone infused with precious materials

Breathing chambers for added comfort

1 extra silicone inner ring

Made in the Rockies

Fast domestic shipping

