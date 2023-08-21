Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, mattel

Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set

Step into the world of Jurassic Park with the help of Mattel as they unveil their Holiday Advent Calendar packed with teeth

Summer is almost over, which is fine as that means goodbye to the heat and hello to that beautiful fall weather. While fall is not far away before collectors know it, the winter holidays will be here, and that means winter themed collectibles are on the way. Many companies are preparing for the holidays already with some pretty interesting advent calendar collectible sets. Mattel has unveiled that they will be dishing out one this year from the world of Jurassic Park. Thirty days of dinosaur fun are packed into this beauty with 19 dinosaurs, 1 human, with 10 pieces building a Jurassic Park gate and pen for your Dinos. This is a fun advent calendar fans can get behind and will be a must-have for that dino fan kid or adult this holiday. Mattel has not unveiled the price point or release date, but it can be found right here in the meantime.

Jurassic Park Advent Calendar Roars this Holiday Season

"Get ready for 24 days of thrilling surprise and action with Jurassic World! This holiday Advent Calendar celebrates the original Jurassic Park movie, counting down 24 days of celebration with more than 30 total toy pieces including 19 mini dinosaurs from the movie, 1 mini human figure and 10 gate and platform pieces, including the iconic Jurassic Park gates! With everything designed at 1.125-inch scale, the pieces work together as a mini playset. It comes in a holiday-themed package ready to make a great gift for dinosaur lovers 3 years and older."

Celebrate Jurassic Park! Bring home the adventure and thrills with this advent calendar that celebrates the original movie from the package to the figures included!

Holiday cheer! Count down 24 days of December with this advent calendar full of Jurassic World joy and surprises.

Daily unboxing! Will it be a mini dinosaur, a human figure, or a gate piece to build a year-end dramatic play area? Find 30 pieces in total, including the iconic entry gates of Jurassic Park!

Playset action! Collect all the pieces to put together a mini playset. The pieces are all built at 1.125 inch human figure scale.

Makes a great anticipation-filled holiday gift for fans of Jurassic World and dinosaurs ages 4 years and older.

