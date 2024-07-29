Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Enter The Armorer's Forge with Hasbro New The Mandalorian Playset

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Experience The Armorer's Forge from The Mandalorian with Hasbro's new playset, packed with detailed accessories.

Includes a new Armorer figure, Grogu with chainmail, forge tools, helmets, and more for $59.99, releasing Fall 2024.

This 3.75-inch scale playset is inspired by a memorable episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Perfect for fans and collectors, pre-orders for this detailed and designed set are live on Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro is turning up the heat with their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection as a new play set has arrived. It was not long again that Hasbro unveiled their new Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway Playset. That set featured a brand new Mandalorian soldier with new Bo-Katan and Din Djarin Vintage figures that are releasing alongside it. Well, the Mandalorian fun continues as collectors finally get to enter The Armorer's Forge as Hasbro brings it to life. From making armor to keeping the Death Watch traditions alive, The Armorer is a necessary member to help rebuild The Mandalorian legacy. This set is loaded with accessories from the forge itself to a tool rack, smithing stone, smithing tools, a few finished helmets, and even a new Grogu Vintage Collection figure showing off his chainmail. A new The Armorer figure will also be including who will get a new card back. The Forge Playset is priced at $59.99. It is set for a Fall 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer's Forge Playset

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 | Available: Fall 2024). The Armorer keeps vital Mandalorian traditions alive, even if her people must remain hidden to survive. Inspired by the action-packed episode from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch scale playset with the Armorer (Lakeside Covert World) figure (VC # 331) makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with several accessories ideal for play and display, like the Armorer's forging materials and a selection of her finished helmets – plus a Grogu figure! These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

