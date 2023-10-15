Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Enter the Beast Wars with Hasbro New Transformers Masterpiece Rhinox

There are More Than Meets The Eye with this set of collectibles as Hasbro is back with some new Transformers releases

Rhinox is back as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Transformers: Beast Wars figure. Releasing as part of the pricey and popular Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece line, the MP-59 Rhinox is ready to roar. Featuring a deco from the animated series, this Maximal is prepared for a new heroic adventure for any fans growing Transformers collection. This figure's original packaging is included along with Japanese instructions. Rhinox will transform into his rhinoceros mode and will come with 2 gatling blasters, as well as a Spark-searching device, the Spark of Optimus Primal, and even a secondary face plate. All of the detail and articulation were put into this new Takara Tomy Beast Wars release, and this set will even include an adapter piece for Optimus Primal. This will allow Primal to ride on Rhinox, making them a deadly duo for any Predacon threat. Pre-orders of this set are already live right here for $219.99, with a September 2024 release.

Transformers Masterpiece MP-59 Rhinox

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-59 Rhinox! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 5 accessories, adapter piece, character card, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Rhinox premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Beast Wars: Transformers Rhinox action figure converts between robot mode and rhinoceros mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 gatling blasters, Spark-searching device, the Spark of Optimus Primal, and alternate face plate. One gatling blaster accessory can be stored inside the figure

INCLUDES FIGURE ADAPTER PIECE: Also includes an adapter piece for the MP-32 Optimus Primal figure to ride the Rhinox figure (sold separately, subject to availability)

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Rhinox action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language character card for the Rhinox figure

